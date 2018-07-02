The Quiet Man Details Given by Producer, Introducing Concept

The Quiet Man is one of the new games introduced at E3 2018, from publisher Square Enix. The game was introduced during the company’s somewhat infamous briefing video, in which very little was introduced, and anything new was barely in teaser form. This morning on the game’s official Twitter, producer Kensei Fujinaga provided some The Quiet Man details, in introducing the central concept powering the game’s story.

In what appears to be the first of multiple planned “producer letters,” the tweet says:

“Words” are truly amazing. They possess the power even to change the world. This is undeniable. For me personally, words are as precious as they are valuable. That said, I believe we as humans are capable of connections that transcend words—for example, an infant need only to look into his mother’s eyes to know he is safe and loved. And in a world that overflows with cascades of words taken for granted, I can’t help but think it’s often difficult to realize such connections exist. Words shape consciousness; indeed, some even say that “words are life.” But what if we were to cast aside such a life? What if somehow, we were able to understand one another through connections formed heart to heart, soul to soul, and could once again look into one another’s eyes and form a bond so pure? This concept lies at the core of The Quiet Man. Feelings that remain after words are abandoned, feelings that can be conveyed even without words—aren’t these the feelings that are truly important in this life?

That’s all so far. More on The Quiet Man will come in August, according to the Twitter account. The game is currently planned for PS4 and PC, but no further release information is out yet.

[Source: Twitter]