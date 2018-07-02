This is the Police 2 Release Date Revealed, Coming Next Month

We previously reported on the announcement of the sequel to the critically-acclaimed adventure strategy game, This is the Police. At the time, we said that This is the Police 2 “will take place in Sherwood, a remote border town in the north” and would be releasing sometime this year. Well, thanks to the game’s Steam store page, This is the Police 2 has a confirmed release date: August 2, 2018. Check out the first gameplay trailer for This is the Police 2 above.

According to publisher THQ Nordic – and developer Weappy Studio – This is the Police 2 “draws on different genres and mechanics, merging them into a one-of-a-kind story-driven experience – this time adding even more unexpected twists.” It seems This is the Police 2 will be a genre-blending mayhem, this time adding even more genres to its already eclectic genre pie that includes adventure, strategy, simulation, management, visual novel, puzzle, and a whole lot more. Additionally, the game will add turn-based tactical gameplay to its repertoire. This is the Police 2 will also follow a new sheriff named Lilly Reed who “not only has to maintain order and peace throughout the town, but also has to manage and delegate tasks to a police crew who isn’t used to receiving orders from a young woman.”

This is the Police 2 is slated to release on Linux, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on August 2, 2018.