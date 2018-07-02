PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Todd Howard talks Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield Engine Changes

July 2, 2018Written by Bradley Russell

elder scrolls 6

If you still needed proof that both Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6, the next games in the pipeline for Betehsda, are still a long, long way away, you only have to ask Todd Howard about the planned changes in store for each game’s engine. They sound extensive, and pretty time-intensive, too.

During an interview with GameStar (H/T GamingBolt), Howard reveals that, firstly, Fallout 76 is going to move on from some of the more dated aspects of Bethesda’s engine, stating, “For Fallout 76 we have changed a lot. The game uses a new renderer, a new lighting system and a new system for the landscape generation.”

And what of the future? For Howard, the next-gen may come around sooner rather than later when it comes to the development team’s progression in terms of a bespoke engine, “For Starfield even more of it changes. And for The Elder Scrolls 6, out there on the horizon even more.”

So, it appears we’re not getting Starfield and/or Elder Scrolls 6 until 2020 at the earliest. But that’s okay. Because Bethesda seemed to have planned things down to the letter. The location for Elder Scrolls 6 has already been settled on and there’s now going to be a brand-new engine to complement what might be one of the next console generation’s earliest standouts. Exciting times indeed.

[Source: GameStar]

Tags: , , ,
Destiny 2’s Collections Will Track Anything Earned Back to Warmind’s Launch
Shawn Layden Reveals How PlayStation Went from Tragedy to Triumph
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of Mandatory, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.