Todd Howard talks Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield Engine Changes

If you still needed proof that both Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6, the next games in the pipeline for Betehsda, are still a long, long way away, you only have to ask Todd Howard about the planned changes in store for each game’s engine. They sound extensive, and pretty time-intensive, too.

During an interview with GameStar (H/T GamingBolt), Howard reveals that, firstly, Fallout 76 is going to move on from some of the more dated aspects of Bethesda’s engine, stating, “For Fallout 76 we have changed a lot. The game uses a new renderer, a new lighting system and a new system for the landscape generation.”

And what of the future? For Howard, the next-gen may come around sooner rather than later when it comes to the development team’s progression in terms of a bespoke engine, “For Starfield even more of it changes. And for The Elder Scrolls 6, out there on the horizon even more.”

So, it appears we’re not getting Starfield and/or Elder Scrolls 6 until 2020 at the earliest. But that’s okay. Because Bethesda seemed to have planned things down to the letter. The location for Elder Scrolls 6 has already been settled on and there’s now going to be a brand-new engine to complement what might be one of the next console generation’s earliest standouts. Exciting times indeed.

[Source: GameStar]