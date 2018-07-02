Warhammer 40K: Inquisitor – Martyr Has yet Another Release Date

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is an open world sandbox action-RPG. In this grim game, you are tasked with protecting the Imperium from corruption. You play as one of the most powerful agents of the Imperium, the Inquisitors. Multiple classes of Inquisitors will be available to purge the Chaos heretics in the Caligari sector.

The game features a single-player story mode as well as community based gameplay. There’s a lot going on in this title but, unfortunately, it’s been plagued with delays. And while the PC version is out, the console version remains in limbo. The game was delayed until June 5th and then vaguely delayed until later this summer. Finally, it has a concrete release date of August 23rd for PS4 and Xbox One. Developer, NeocoreGames, gives us insight as to why:

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is an action-RPG with a strong focus on a persistent online world. The development of certain multiplayer functionalities needs more time than predicted to ensure that they grant the best gameplay experience on consoles. Furthermore, access restrictions have appeared in countries where networks are subjected to stricter surveillance. Delaying the release of the game will allow these technical problems to be resolved and it guarantees that players all over the world will enjoy an excellent multiplayer experience.

The original reason was cited as needing more time for general game polishing. The next reason was related to “complex mechanics” and needing to perfect game functions such as “local multiplayer and procedural map generation.” But all the reasons boil down to this: making games is hard and sometimes it takes longer than anticipated.

It’s essentially the reason any game gets delayed, so all we can do is shrug our shoulders and wait.