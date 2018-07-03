BioWare Currently at ‘Figuring Out’ Stage for Next Dragon Age Game

Ready for some more Dragon Age? While BioWare may be hard at work with Anthem on the horizon, that doesn’t mean their eyes can’t start to wander a tad. First up on the docket of potential games that the studio are thinking about? You guessed it: Dragon Age 4 (or whatever the next Dragon Age game will be called).

Speaking to Game Informer, BioWare general manager Casey Hudson reveals that “[BioWare] do have people figuring out what the next Dragon Age will look like.” Excited? You should be. But hold your horses, because Hudson does indeed douse the flames of fervent speculation around the next Dragon Age game.

“It is amazing to have new IP that you’ve developed and that you own, because that’s part of the fun for us: having created Mass Effect, Dragon Age and now Anthem,” Hudson says. “These are worlds that we can think of many years in advance about where we want to take the franchise, the story, and things like that.”

It’s not all good news, then. Dragon Age appears to be some way off, even if it’s in BioWare’s thoughts at least in some capacity. Who knows, maybe once Anthem has released, the team can take us back to the world of Dragon Age for the first time in over half a decade?

[Source: Game Informer]