Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood New Content Patch Includes Next Chapter in Hildibrand Quest and More

Today, Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood gets more unique content with the release of the patch 4.35. With this update players can check out Deep Dungeon, Heaven-on-High, the next chapter in the Hildibrand quest series, in addition to brand new items and system updates. Just so you know, Heaven-on-High allows players to join other adventurers and explore a 100-floor dungeon that gets gradually more difficult with each level. The leveling system was reworked specifically for Deep Dungeon. Also, there are special rewards for those who get to the highest floor.

Alrighty, players can also look forward to new emotes, minions, as well as a new hairstyle and mount, including one runner-up design from the Hairstyle Design Contest.

In related news, to go with the release of Patch 4.35, The Feast Regional Championship 2018 was announced. This marks a series of official player vs player tournaments that are taking place in North America, Europe, and Japan. The preliminaries period begins today, July 3, and continues until Monday, August 13.

Here’s more info about the event:

The event will be live streamed free of charge in all regions, and will include all stage content except for the concerts.

Attendees of Fan Festivals 2018 – 2019 will receive a special Fan Festival mount: the SDS Fenrir designed by Takayuki Takeya. Additionally, attendees of each Fan Festival event will receive an in-game minion specific to that event—minion details are to be provided at a later date. Those unable to attend the events may purchase the bonus items on the Mog Station at a later date.

