Deck-building Survival Adventure ‘Frost’ Coming to PS4

Indie publisher Digerati has just confirmed that Frost is on its way to PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Frost, which was described as “a unique deck-building survival adventure” is going to be release for PS4 on July 17, 2018. The game was designed and developed by Jérôme Bodin, and it takes place on “an arctic, apocalyptic world where the last remnants of humanity are engaged in a relentless struggle for survival.”

This game is all about solo survival, with cards, of course, in harsh, frozen world that was ravaged by a deadly storm. The players have the goal to lead a group of nomads in search of the Refuge – a haven away from the Frost’s icy grip.

Since the threat is high, and many dangers, like s wolves, cannibals are constantly present (oh yeah and hunger, and fatigue), players are advised to manage their cards wisely; otherwise they will not last long in the relentless wilderness.

Check out the game’s features below:

Key features Challenging survival deck-building gameplay, requiring anticipation, strategy, and memory

Dozens of cards to discover – card types include resources, weapons, ideas, dangers and regions

An intriguing and immersive world

Beautiful hand-drawn artwork

Hours of gameplay with difficulty modes, endless mode, scenarios and new cards to unlock

Encounter many different characters and make use of their abilities

Platinum Trophy and 1000G Achievements available respectively for PS4 and Xbox One versions

Now there’s a pretty unique style. Frost looks quite tempting. Tell us if you are interested in trying this one.