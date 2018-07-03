Celebrate Independence Day With a Huge GTA Online Sale

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Rockstar is celebrating Independence Day in a big way in GTA Online. After all, the Fourth of July is more or less about self-indulgent, and what is more self-indulgent than the Grand Theft Auto series? Exactly. This GTA Online sale is all about going into the holiday with a bang, and we’re looking at all kinds of reasons to check into the game over the holiday.

Through July 9, all the Independence Day content is coming back to GTA Online, and it’s all going to be 40% off. This includes the Stars and Stripes facepaint, all the Independence Day clothing options, fireworks, the musket, and all kinds of other neat stuff.

There’s also a special reward for anyone who signed up for the Guest List, just by logging in between June 25 and July 2. Logging in before the event is over nets the Orange Wireframe Bodysuit and a cash reward of GTA$300,000. After that, those on the Guest List should return between July 10 and 16 to receive the Pink Wireframe Bodysuit and another GTA$100,000.

Through July 9, players will earn double GTA$ from all Smuggler’s Run, Special Cargo, and Bikers Sell missions. There will also be several in-game discounts. Hangars, Executive Offices, Special Cargo Warehouses, and Bike Clubhouses & Businesses will be 50% off. All Facilities will be 40% off. The sale from last week on portable crime centers and “fan-favorite” vehicles is also being extended. That means there’s a 30% discount on Mammoth Avenger & Renovations, Mobile Operations Center & Renovations, Vapid GB200, Grotti X80 Proto, and the Imponte Ruiner 2000.

[Source: Rockstar]