Hitman 2 to Include Six Locations at Launch

Ready to go globetrotting? Hitman 2 sees us welcoming Agent 47 back into our lives with open arms (and a possible wire around the throat), and it’s about to get a whole lot more promising. Fetch your passport, 47. Six locations have been confirmed for launch, and we have a very good idea as to where the bald-headed assassin is going to plying his murderous trade.

An IO Interactive representative has confirmed that, “We have six confirmed locations that will be immediately playable when Hitman 2 launches on 13 November 2018, and there will be multiple missions available within each location.”

For the avoidance of doubt, the wording of that statement would indicate that there are multiple DLC locations in the pipeline, as well as a playful mission structure akin to the original Hitman reboot where 47 wipes out one story-based target and you’re also given a bunch of optional assassinations across the map.

But what levels are we talking about here? A recent Hitman 2 leak has actually given us a very good idea. Look away now if you don’t wany anything spoiled.

Left yet? Last chance.

The locations (may) include, New Zealand, Miami, Colombia, Mumbai, the USA as well as the North Atlantic. You’d best get practicing your aim.

[Source: VG247]