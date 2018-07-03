LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Adds Ant-Man and the Wasp DLC

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 is a game that keeps on giving. First it had some Infinity War DLC and now it’s getting another timely update: Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp Character and Level Pack.

The LEGO video game series is definitely one of those franchises where either you’re buying every installment or you’ve never picked it up. From the outside looking in, it can be difficult to see the appeal. Especially for grown-up gamers who associate LEGO with children, more than any other series. Still, these games remain immensely popular and most fans cite the humor as a key, beloved characteristic of the games. Having played a bit of the franchise myself, I have to say they’re quite fun in short burts. Toss in people’s fandom for Marvel Heroes and you create a must buy game for a lot of players.

Since a lot of the fun of LEGO Super Heroes 2 comes from being able to play as your comic book/silver screen favs, this is the perfect game for DLC. The timing of these game additions is obviously meant to create/profit off the hype surrounding associated movie releases. While some may be turned off by that fact others will be excited to have another way to fuel their fandom. Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in this add-on:

This DLC pack, available at $2.99, adds a level and characters inspired by the classic comic series, in celebration of the upcoming film, Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp, in theaters nationwide on July 6. [The DLC] can be purchased separately or as part of the Season Pass which includes six Level Packs and four Character Packs, including the previously released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Black Panther, Runaways, Cloak & Dagger and Infinity War content, and the Champions, Out of Time, and Agents of Atlas Character Packs. The Season Pass is available for $14.99 suggested retail price or as part of the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition on digital stores.

If you’ve yet to pick up the title check out our review of LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.