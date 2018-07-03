A New Final Fantasy Dissidia NT Character Will Be Revealed Soon

We’ve previously reported on Square Enix’s plans to trickle out characters for Final Fantasy Dissidia NT until February 2019. Now, the game’s official Twitter account has announced that a new character for the fighting game will be revealed next week. The tweet roughly translates to “Updated on July 12 (Thu)! Details will be announced at 7/10 (Tuesday) new character participation fight SP live broadcast. This entry is a new lady numbering female character! ! We also plan to adjust existing characters. looking forward to!” (Note: This was translated from Japanese to English via Google Translate and is only an approximation of what was written.)

According to Gematsu, it seems the company plans to “reveal a new female character from the newer half of numbered Final Fantasy titles that will appear in each game as a playable character for the first time in the Dissidia series.” It’s unclear what “newer half of numbered Final Fantasy titles” means, but looking at the list of mainline entries, one can assume this may start at the 2000s, with this character possibly coming from Final Fantasy IX. This is just speculation, though, so we’ll have to wait until July 10 to see who gets revealed. It’s worth noting that it’s supposed to be a female character who hasn’t appeared in the game yet. You can watch the broadcast live on YouTube and Niconico on July 10 at 4 AM PST / 7 AM EST.

Final Fantasy Dissida NT is available now for Japanese arcades and PlayStation 4.

[Source: Gematsu]