Insomniac Art Director Confirms Venom Won’t Appear in Spider-Man PS4

Despite Insomniac’s Spider-Man being packed with villains, thanks to the Sinister Six, there’s one classic foe of the webslinger fans shouldn’t expect to see. According to the studio’s art director, Jacinda Chew, Venom will not make an appearance. Chew relayed the news on Twitter in a response to fan questions. When asked how tall Peter Parker is in the game, Chew answers that he’ll stand six-feet-tall. A follow-up question ponders Venom’s height. Chew’s clever response is below.

In the thread beneath her response, fans express a range of emotions about the news. Some seem happy, wanting to save Symbiotes for later games in what will hopefully become a series. Others express indifference. A few, however, were aware of Venom’s absence due to previous exchanges with developers. Unsurprisingly, Chew and other Insomniac developers encounter this question often. Apparently, they have already stated that Venom will not have a presence in the PlayStation 4 title. Another response from Chew confirms this should be public knowledge. She says she doesn’t mind addressing the same inquiries more than once, understanding that “it’s hard to stay current with games news.”

Even without the notorious Symbiote, there are still plenty of villains to look forward to. As teased in the E3 2018 trailer, Shocker, Rhino, Electro, Mister Negative, and Scorpion are all on board. A recent and accidental reveal points to Doc Ock being the sixth member of the game’s Sinister Six. Plus, there are likely other villains from Spider-Man’s rogues gallery set to appear that Insomniac will leave for players to discover on their own.

The discovery begins when Marvel’s Spider-Man launches on September 7.

[Source via GameRant]