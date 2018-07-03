PlayStation Now Adds Cult Classic Dark Cloud and 11 More Titles

If you fancy a little more bang for your buck when it comes to your PlayStation Now subscription, you’re in luck. A dozen more titles, including PS2 RPG Dark Cloud are headed your way. To top it all off, the service is also getting a fairly generous discount should you want to take the plunge, or even extend by a few more months.

As revealed over at the PlayStation blog, ten new games are available as of right now, as well as a pair of PS3-to-PS4 upgrades. They are as follows:

BlazBlue: Central Fiction

Dark Cloud (PS2)

Fantavision (PS2)

Farming Simulator 17

Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition (PS2)

MXGP 2 – The Official Motocross Videogame

Rogue Galaxy (PS2)

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet

Umbrella Corps

Wild Guns

PS3 > PS4 upgrades:

Rainbow Moon

Strider

From farming, to motorbikes, to uncovering a few hidden gems, there’s a little something for everyone on PlayStation Now this month.

Not only that, but all PlayStation Plus users can get three months of the service for $29.99, down from $44.99. If you haven’t yet tried PlayStation Now, there’s an even better offer: $9.99 for a month, or a whole year for $99.99. Not too shabby, if you ask me. It’s probably worth it for Dark Cloud alone!

[Source: PlayStation]