PlayStation Store Global Update – July 3, 2018

North American Update

July’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

18 Floors ($14.99)

Esper ($8.99)

Homestar VR ($9.99)

The Walker ($19.99)

PS4 Demos

Eventide 3: Legacy of Legends

The Unknown City (Horror Begins Now…..Episode 1)

PS4 Games

The Crew 2 ($59.99)

The Crew 2 Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

DC Universe Online Starter Pack ($7.99)

EA SPORTS UFC 3 ICON Edition ($69.99/PS+ $41.99)

Eventide 3: Legacy of Legends ($14.99)

Eventide 3: Legacy of Legends Soundtrack ($2.99)

Eventide Collection ($35.99)

FIGHTING EX LAYER (Light Version) ($39.99)

FIGHTING EX LAYER (Standard Version) ($59.99)

Ikaruga ($9.99)

Next Up Hero ($19.99/PS+ $15.99)

NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Taishi ($59.99)

NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Taishi Digital Deluxe Edition ($89.99)

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered ($29.99)

Runbow ($14.99)

Tour De France 2018 ($49.99)

Trove – Geode Starter Kit

Waking Violet ($6.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Call of Duty: WWII – Liberty Strike Bundle ($19.99)

Call of Duty: WWII – Liberty Strike Starter Pack ($9.99)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – Future Tense Level (Free)

The Crew 2 Season Pass ($39.99)

『DJMAX RESPECT』 BLACK SQUARE PACK ($19.99)

『DJMAX RESPECT』 UNLOCK SONGS & MISSIONS ($14.99)

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9: Additional Scenarios Pack ($23.99)

Fishing Planet: Happy 4-th of July Pack ($12.99)

Gal*Gun 2 – DLC Ser 6 ($11.99)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp Character and Level Pack ($2.99)

NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Taishi DLC ($1.99 and up)

Pinball Arcade DLC ($1.99 and up)

PixelJunk Monsters 2 Danganronpa Pack ($4.99)

SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET – Betrayal of Comrades ($9.99)

Trove – Geode Companion Pack 2 ($19.99)

World of Tanks – Egalite AMX M4 mle. 49 Ultimate ($69.99)

World of Tanks – Don’t Tread On Me Duo ($58.99)

World of Tanks – Bizon T-103 Ultimate ($62.99)

World of Tanks – Liberty or Death Mega ($74.99)

World of Tanks – Minuteman T29 Ultimate ($43.99)

World of Tanks – Star Spangled Duo ($75.99)

PS Vita Games

Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk ($39.99)

Waking Violet ($6.99)

