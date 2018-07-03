PlayStation’s Mid-Year Sale Has Started with Some Incredible Discounts

Just like previous years, PlayStation’s Mid-Year Sale has returned. And just like previous years, you can expect upwards of 50% off an assortment of games. This includes titles like Assassin’s Creed Origins (the standard edition) for $29.99 USD, Darksiders Warmastered Edition for $1.99 USD (yes, that’s two dollars for the first Darksiders), Doom VFR for $14.99 USD, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition for $19.99 USD, Far Cry 5 for $41.99 USD, and much, much more.

Normally, the official PlayStation Blog would have a post advertising the sale; however, it would seem the sale started before the blog could get anything up. Typically, as per last year’s mid-year sale, non-PlayStation Plus members get a max of up to 50% off on the lineup of games, with active PlayStation Plus members getting a max of up to 75% off. Though it isn’t explicitly made clear whether or not this is the case, a look at the PlayStation Store does reveal that active PS Plus members do get an additional discount on those games. For example, Fallout 4 is normally $29.99 USD on the PS Store. Thanks to the mid-year sale, the game drops down to $17.99 USD, a savings of approximately 40%. With an active PS Plus subscription, this cost drops even more, going down to $14.99 USD, throwing an additional 10% on top of the already discounted 40%.

It’s worth noting that the mid-year sale does affect the PlayStation Hits sale, so those must-own $19.99 USD games will see a discount as well. The sale ends June 17, so go add more games to your backlog, because that’s what we’re all going to do.

[Source: PlayStation Store]