Win the Summer of Mystery Set from Aksys Games, Featuring Three Games and a Set of Pins

Those itching for a little bit of mystery for their PlayStation Vita are in for a treat. Courtesy of the great people at Aksys Games, we have secured two collections of the Summer of Mystery set. This set is Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly, 7’scarlet, and Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk. To go along with each of these three games, we have a special collection of pins to add into each winners jackpot. This is an amazing giveaway for Otome fans out there who are looking for a good mystery and some extremely pretty male companions.

How to Enter the Aksys Games Summer of Mystery Giveaway

Check the Rafflecopter widget below to see various methods of entry. The more you do, the more chances you’ll have to be a winner. We’re spreading the winners out across our site and social media platforms, so be sure to enter all of them for a bigger chance to win.

a Rafflecopter giveaway



Giveaway is for the continental US only. Prizes can only be shipped to addresses within the continental United States.

The giveaway is running through Sunday, July 8, and we’ll be selecting the winners on Monday, July 9. If you are selected as a winner, we will be reaching out to you through the contact information provided through the above widget.

To find out more about each game, make sure to check out our reviews of Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly, 7’scarlet, and Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk. Good luck in our Aksys Summer of Mystery giveaway!