Ubisoft Music Releases Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Theme

Things are ramping up for Ubisoft as Assassin’s Creed Odyssey draws closer to its October 5 release date. We’re only three months away at this point, and the information dumps have turned over quite a bit despite the game just getting announced at E3 under a month ago. But we’re less in the weeds and still doing the fun stuff, such as a wave of official merchandise from Ubisoft. We’re also seeing UBILOUD, Ubisoft’s music brand, making moves as well. In fact, the official Assassin’s Creed Odyssey theme has been released as a single.

The track is called Legend of the Eagle Bearer, and is composed by The Flight. The single is available for streaming on YouTube and Spotify, and is available for purchase on iTunes for $1.29. The duo of composers Joe Henson and Alexis Smith known as The Flight have previously composed the scores for Alien: Isolation and Horizon: Zero Dawn.

Not a ton of game publishers make their games’ soundtracks easily available, but Ubisoft has been an industry leader in this space. Spotify and other streaming services are home to several, full Ubisoft game soundtracks, including for recent games like Far Cry 5, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, and of course Assassin’s Creed Origins.

[Source: UBILOUD YouTube channel]