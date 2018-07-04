Control Dev Diary Introduces Story Concepts

Remedy, developer of story-driven action games such as Alan Wake and Quantum Break, are now working on Control, a new game that was announced at E3 2018 during Sony’s PlayStation Experience. On the road to getting this game out and introducing what it is, Remedy is releasing a series of videos explaining the ins and outs of Control. In the first Control Dev Diary, Remedy staff is explaining what Control is about, and the process the team is using to create the surreal world in the game.

For Control, Remedy created the world first, and then started filling it in with the characters and scenario. The world is seemingly shackled by an oppressive force known as the Federal Bureau of Control, and main character Jessie is an outsider who is somehow in tune with the supernatural. She has powers meant to make her feel like a superhero, but has a dark past and is in search of answers of her own, as much as she is also in opposition to this organization.

Control is heavily influenced by the “New Weird,” a literary genre canonized in the 90s that saw writers combining elements of Sci-Fi and Horror together to find new angles to blend genres and further disturb their readers. You can see this influence in Control footage, which seems to have a lot to do with the organic and mechanical blending together and defying the laws of physics.

Control is currently set for 2019, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: YouTube]