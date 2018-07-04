New Dusty Trailer for Dakar 18 Races Into View

Ah, it looks as though finally a rally racing sim is coming to satisfy my need for racing apetites. Seriously, I really miss the DiRT series. Yep, we’ve learned about this one back in January 2018. Anyway, the Portuguese development studio BIGMOON Entertainment have sent along a brand new Dakar 18 trailer, revealing more gameplay footage from the upcoming rally simulation.

The game is, obviously, inspired by the world famous annual rally raid organized by Amaury Sport Organization (A.S.O.) in South America. Players can expect “all of the thrills, danger and realism of the biggest cross-country rally in the world. Race a variety of official vehicles across one of the biggest open worlds ever created. Players will have to use the real road books – provided by the pilots to the development team – to find the way across each of the 14 stages throughout Peru, Bolivia and Argentina.”

In addition to all that, you can take part in fierce online multiplayer races, but you may also as try your racing and navigation skills out offline. According to the devs, Dakar 18 aims to deliver a rather realistic depiction of a variety of famous vehicles from the Dakar Rally 2018 (Cars, Bikes, Trucks, Quads and SxS).

Dakar 18 is going to bring a single-player, online and split screen multiplayer experience. So, you can take your pick there.

Additional info regarding Dakar 18 can be found at the official Dakar 18 web site. The cross-country rally racing game is on its way to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms on Sept. 11, 2018.

Feeling all racy and excited about this one? Let us know in the comments below.