Take Lovely Snapshots of Montana in Far Cry 5 Photo Mode, Latest Update Patch Notes Released

That’s right, everyone, Ubisoft has just released the latest Far Cry 5 patch notes, updating the publisher’s FPS with a variety of gameplay and performance improvements. In addition to the huge amount of fixes, this particular update is going to add a brand new Photo Mode. The folks at Ubisoft have also revealed that the “Title Update 8” will be going live following tomorrow’s maintenance.

Check out the changes and updates below:

1. New Additions

Photo Mode has now been added and is available via the Main Menu in Solo gameplay modes

New Lobby Browser added in the Arcade for Multiplayer Lobbies

New Lost on Mars static assets and weapons added to the Arcade Editor

New Hours of Darkness vehicles and weapons added to the Arcade Editor

New Hours of Darkness enemy and animal AI added to the Arcade Editor

New Hours of Darkness vegetation and static assets added to the Arcade Editor

New damage region assets added to the Arcade Editor under Gameplay – Health objects

2. Stability & Performance

Fixed multiple low occurrence crashes

Fixed a lighting issue at the Bowshaw Manor in Faith’ Region

3. Missions

Fixed a walkthrough break when playing coop during the mission “Descente Dans la Folie” where one player could trigger a checkpoint out of order

Fixed an issue in the mission “Furious” where the player would lose the Furious buff from the weapon wheel after dying during the mission in Coop

Fixed an issue where the player would be unable to complete the mission “The Widowmaker” after completing the game

4. Audio

Fixed a minor audio issue when joining a private lobby in the Arcade

5. Gameplay & UI

Fixed some minor clipping issues with the Aya Special Outfit and the Undercover Cultist

Fixed an issue where the vehicle color would change after fast travelling

Fixed an issue where the weapon wheel selection would change to Fists after performing a Ledge Takedown

Fixed an issue where the automatic weapon switch would not occur when using all of the fuel for the Flamethrower

Switch Weapons button added to the legend when entering vehicles

Updated the description text of the Shovel Rounds in the player inventory

Fixed an issue where the Caribou and Alpha Caribou skins would have the same icon in the Inventory and Shop

Fixed issues with the player animation while using the SVD in certain situations

Fixed an issue where the SVD scope would be unable to zoom after equipping the Enhanced Scope

Fixed an issue where the SVD was missing certain SFX if a silencer was attached to it in the Main Game

Fixed an issue where the icons for collectibles and Arcade posters wouldn’t clamp when marked as a waypoint

6. Coop

Fixed an issue where the Shop 3D model of the 1956 Hierarch Force M.50 Cal would not always load for the client

Fixed an issue where the client could get stuck on a black screen after reloading under certain circumstances

Fixed an issue where the glass breaking SFX was missing for the Client when the Host throws a Molotov

Fixed an issue where a safe would appear closed for the client and opened for the host when exiting and returning to an area with an opened safe in Coop

7. PC Specific

For “Keyboard and mouse” buttons remapping screen now it’s possible to see action mapped to each button by moving mouse cursor over keyboard image

Fixed issue with resetting settings for Tobii Eye Tracking device

Other minor UI fixes

8. Arcade

Fixed an issue in “Bounty Hunt” game mode where a dog set as a target did not have a target icon and could not be marked

Fixed an issue where Herald’s tag icon would disappear when they use turrets

Fixed an issue where some HUD elements would be present during the loading screen when restarting maps or quitting back to Arcade

Fixed an issue where the buttons for “Change Map”, “Loadouts”, and “More Info” were being displayed for players who were not map pickers without functionality

9. Map Editor

Fixed various issues with assets

Fixed an issue where AI stuck in a rock would pass map validation

Fixed an issue where the first folder of a category is always selected when backing out of any folder in a list

Fixed an issue with the reinforcements bar appearing white when replaying an Outpost in the Arcade Editor

Fixed an issue where some animals were invisible when placing them in the Arcade Editor

Fixed an issue where animals were unable to trigger their interaction animations in Arcade Editor

Fixed an issue where the Yeti was missing VFX when un-spawning

10. Far Cry 5 Hours of Darkness DLC

Fixed an issue where the unlock notifications would appear when playing the DLC after it’s already been displayed in the main game

Fixed an issue where the player could see the compass on the opening title screen

Fixed an issue where the health bar can appear for the players in spectator cam under certain situations

For more info about what Ubi added to their shooter, check out the full patch notes, including updates to the arcade editor and interface.

