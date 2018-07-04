GTA Online Hacked, Grand Theft Auto VI Teaser Was Shown

For years, we’ve had so many teasers and campaigns that have cunningly hinted announcements for Rockstar’s titles. Of course, this has successfully built the hype for a variety of titles, such as GTA IV, GTA V and Max Payne. Recently though, somebody has actually beat Rockstar and created a spoof of their own. There was a false advertisement sent to GTA Online players, hinting the next installment in the well-known GTA series. So, yeah, the next installment would be Grand Theft Auto 6 (or GTA VI).

These messages that were sent to players during past few days were advertising GTA VI. Players would see the name ‘GTA 6‘ appear on the side of their screens. Initially this announcement seemed like it was legit. The font that was used on the false ad was very similar to the what Rockstar uses in their official branding, and there was a link to Rockstar’s official website to boot. So, who ever pulled this off, used rather subtle details to create the proper effect and by the look of it, the damn thing worked.

Following this false ad, people took to Twitter immediately:

Sadly, Rockstar Games was very quick to snuff out any additional enthusiasm about a potential brand new installment in the GTA series, by answering on Twitter as well:

This is a hoax made with the use of mods, and not an official message or statement from Rockstar Games. *OV — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) July 2, 2018

Damn! Shame! And double-damn!

Oh well, if there is even an ounce of truth to this, it’s safe to say that millions of players worldwide will probably go insane and jump onto the hypage train immediately. In the meantime, folks, don’t forget that, Red Dead Redemption 2 is on the way. So, that’s something to look forward to at least.

[Source: Eurogamer.net]