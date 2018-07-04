Monster Hunter: World x Final Fantasy XIV Behemoth Event Gets Release Window

As we’ve known since E3 2018, the universes of Capcom’s Monster Hunter: World and Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XIV are set to collide. This seems to mean that enemies from one are coming to the other and vice-versa, with a Monster Hunter Behemoth event starting things off. We have yet to see an official date set for the event, but that seems to have quietly changed during a recent interview.

Monster Hunter executive producer Ryozo Tsujimoto showed up for the 100th episode of Capcom Japan’s official “MonHun Radio” show, and spilled the beans on the air. Behemoth, which is Monster Hunter: World‘s fourth new monster overall, will be launching for the game as part of an August update.

Before the update, some players in Japan will have a chance to try out the mission at an event. The Hunting Thanksgiving 2018 event will be held on July 15, at the Makahuri Messe. On the flipside of this crossover, a fight against Monster Hunter icon Rathalos will be added to Final Fantasy XIV, but we don’t know when that will be yet.

In the meantime, Monster Hunter: World die hard fans can sign up for the upcoming tournament Capcom is hosting in California. Teams of two will be competing in time attack challenges for a chance at a fancy watch and a trip to Japan, and free spectators can participate in a series of side events at the show as well.

[Source: Siliconera]