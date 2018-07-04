Rumors and Speculation Swirl after PlayStation Russia’s Cryptic Tweet

There’s nothing like analyzing a company’s every move. So gamers across the internet took note when PlayStation Russia sent out a mysterious message yesterday morning:

People immediately began chiming in with their speculation. From obvious joke predictions about the possibility of a PlayStation One X to more realistic guesses related to the next generation of Sony systems. It’s still too early for concrete next gen announcements though, so more likely this is related to the PlayStation network.

Entirely unrelated to the image itself some fan predictions are more of a request than a guess:

Several users guessed that this is signaling the start of PlayStation Now in Russia, a service that delivers unlimited access to a growing library of over 650 PS4, PS3, and PS2 games.

About an equal amount of wishful thinkers have wondered if the X stands for cross as in cross-play. The surrounding orbits encapsulating the PS4 and the X certainly suggest something related to internet connection but it’s hopefully a little more exciting than simple server improvements.

If I had to guess I would say it was related to PlayStation Online functionality or the store itself. Although cross-play is long overdue, I don’t think PlayStation would start teasing it on this account. At the same time, it would be cool if every PlayStation account started dropping hints leading up to a big unveil. I dream…