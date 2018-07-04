PlayStation Plus Double Discounts Start Today on EU PlayStation Store

Back and better than ever, today marks the return of the PlayStation Store’s PlayStation Plus Double Discounts promotion. With savings on over 100 PS4 games and extra perks for PS Plus members, you won’t want to miss it.

You have until the 25th July to scoop up some savings on games like Far Cry 4, Persona 5, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Hitman: Game of the Year Edition, Dishonored The Complete Collection, and much more!

Check out the full list of discounted games, then click through to PlayStation Store for pricing in your area. But if this sale doesn’t apply to your region there’s still the mid-year sale to check out.

[Source: PlayStation’s Official EU Blog]