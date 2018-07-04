Ratchet & Clank 2016 Most Successful Insomniac Game Ever, Confirms Developer

It may not be high on some people’s lists when it comes to the studio’s oeuvre, but it’s been confirmed that movie tie-in game Ratchet & Clank 2016 is Insomniac’s most successful title of all time. That is, until a certain friendly neighborhood Spider-Man comes swinging our way in September.

Posting on the ResetERA forums, James Stevenson, Community Director at Insomniac confirmed that Ratchet & Clank 2016 did pretty well, to put it mildly:

“The budget-priced movie-tie-in Ratchet & Clank game we made which got an 85 metacritic and is the most successful Ratchet/Insomniac game of all time.”

When you look back and think of the incredible experiences Insomniac has given us over the past two decades-plus, it may seem bizarre that its most recent title was its most successful (presumably in terms of sales as well as boasting a very good Metacritic average) but Ratchet & Clank 2016 felt like like a developer at the very top of their game. Would it be your favorite Insomniac game, though?

Spider-Man, of course, comes next but, for those of you who haven’t yet tried out Insomniac’s (current) best game, there’s a good chance you picked it up during the release of the PlayStation Hits collection and already plum forgot about it. What are you waiting for?

[Source: ResetERA]