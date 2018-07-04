Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs Coming to PS4

Publisher FuRyu has announced a Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs game, based on a manga and upcoming anime series. The game is called Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: Steam Dungeon, and is a roguelike RPG set for release on the PlayStation 4 in Japan later this year.

In the game, players will step in the shoes of protagonists Yuuna and Sagiri, on a journey to rescue Kogarashi, who has somehow been turned into a doll. The official key features list is as follows, per Gematsu:

Roguelike Dungeons – All sorts of events will occur! The appearance of the dungeon changes each time you enter. Explore it while defeating the ghosts that block your way forward!

Adventure – Fully-voiced from the voice actors behind the anime. An original story not seen in the original work or anime!? You may even get a glimpse of new sides to Yuuna and the others…

Mini-Games – Experience a miraculous hot springs of divine response! <3 Work with Koyuzu to scrub and cast away the malevolence and steam that build up!

A limited edition of the game will be available, which will come with a set of pillow covers, a guide book, special packaging, and a download code for an exclusive costume. Pre-orders for either version of the game will come with a download code for a Body Soap weapon and Bokorun Outfit costume.

Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: Steam Dungeon will launch in Japan on November 15. FuRyu‘s localization track record is inconsistent, so keep your eyes peeled for further announcements.

[Source: Gematsu]