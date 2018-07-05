Conan Exiles’ New DLC, Jewel of the West, Launches Next Month

Conan Exiles is, apparently, doing very well. For a game that has Metacritic scores of 64, 67, and 68 for Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4 respectively, the open-world survival game has approximately 10,000 people playing at a time, with the all-time peak player count being just above 50,000. Those aren’t incredibly impressive numbers, but they are respectable, and developer Funcom seems to be okay with that. In fact, Funcom has announced that Conan Exiles is the best- and fastest-selling game in the company’s history, exceeding its 2008 massive-multiplayer game, Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures, which sold 1.4 million units by the time it went free-to-play three years after its initial release. In celebration of the game’s performance, the company has announced that Jewel of the West, Conan Exiles‘ upcoming DLC, will launch sometime early August.

According to a press release, Jewel of the West will “introduce new Aquilonia-themed building pieces, weapons, armor, furniture, and more. In Conan lore, Aquilonia is the center of the civilized world and its clothing and architecture is inspired by that of the real-world Romans.” In addition to this expansion, Funcom has announced that it will release a free update later this year for Conan Exiles that will “introduce pets and taming to Conan Exiles, allowing players to find and tame anything from camels to panthers and even spiders and then use them to guard their base, carry resources, and more. This update will be free to all players on all platforms.” And in a partnership with developer Spike Chunsoft, Conan Exiles will be coming to Japanese PS4’s digitally and physically on August 23.

In our review of the game, we gave it a 5/10, saying, “With Conan Exiles, you’re either in or you’re out. There’s a hardcore fanbase out there that loves this game, but there’s an exceptionally high learning and enjoyment curve that will keep more casual players from getting invested enough to explore its deepest content or even wade around much in the shallow end. That said, for fans of survival games, there’s a very intriguing game layered underneath walls, road bumps, and cliffs that need to be scaled to get there. And it’s easy to lose hours of time simply figuring out how to build a house, or, you know, put on pants, but a lot of that can be chalked up to poor and barbaric design.”

Conan Exiles is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.