Playable Dead or Alive 6 Hits EVO 2018

Dead or Alive 6 was first shown behind closed doors for the at the E3 2018 by Koei Tecmo. The game was revealed before the show though, with an awesome trailer – check it out right here. The publisher revealed officially confirmed today that the first consumer playable build of Dead or Alive 6 will be uncovered at the Evolution Championship Series (Evo) 2018 inside the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, August 3-4.

According to a lot of publications, Dead or Alive 6 was proclaimed “Best Fighting Game of E3” and will now finally be available for the public at Koei Tecmo’s booth on the show floor. The game is going to be displayed in a special Dead or Alive 6 mini-tournament. In addition, gamers will get the opportunity to compete for the official Dead or Alive 5 Last Round championship, “as the best-of-the-best trade fists and kicks to see who will walk away with a piece of the $6,000 in prize pool money in front of the packed crowd.”

What’s more, Dead or Alive 6 producer and director, Yohei Shimbori was confirmed to be in attendance throughout the weekend to present his new game.

Additional info regarding the DOA tournaments, which denotes the program and live stream dates and times, as well as registration details, can be found over this way. Players can register from July 5 through July 27. Also, all players will need to register as a participant through Evo separately by July 20 in order to compete.

Meanwhile, an interesting scoop landed a few weeks ago related to Dead or Alive 6. Now, we all know that previous installments had really pushing things in terms of sexuality. Well, according to the devs, they will be toning down female character sexualisation this time around.

Just a quick reminder; Dead or Alive 6 is currently in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and on PC. For the latest information on Dead or Alive 6, check out the official website.