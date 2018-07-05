Soccer Comes With a Tactical RPG Twist When Ganbare! Super Strikers Launches on PS4

Developed by Rese Games, Ganbare! Super Strikers combines the sports sim and the tactical RPG genre to give us a fresh take on this global sport. The anime artstyle is charming, and I’m a big fan of soccer games, but I’m skeptical as to how this game will play out. While all sports have intention and thoughtfulness behind them, soccer is fast paced thinking that doesn’t seem appropriate for the tactical RPG genre. For example, Golf Story for the Nintendo Switch had a similar genre twist but golf is already a slow paced game. Plus, that game was a lot more than just teeing up on the course. Still, the fan reaction to that game wavered somewhere between decent and great. So Ganbare! Super Strikers has potential but I have some skepticism.

Check out the details of the game below, pulled from the official website:

Win matches to level up and earn new equipment that will allow you to learn Special Abilities, boost your players’ stats or protect yourself against Altered Statuses, such as Sleep, Silence or Poison. The game features a Story Mode where you assume the role of a small town soccer team in Japan on their way to victory. Perform well enough and you will be selected to join the Japan National Team where you will need to play alongside old rivals in order to conquer the world. There are loads of different characters each with their own strengths and Special Abilities. Level up your players, equip items, learn special abilities and much more.

35+ special abilities that can inflict up to 10 altered status effects.

Spectacular animations with anime style aesthetics.

Both 7-a-side and 11-a-side game modes.

Local Multiplayer for 2-4 players with Quick Match, League and Tournament modes.

It’s so impressive that this game was built entirely by Rese himself. And as far as the content of the game, I’m really curious as to how those “altered statuses” will function within the game and what causes them. I’m also wondering if there will be bosses or notable players that are clearly inspired from real life superstars, since the game does “use” actual countries.

Ganbare! Super Strikers releases on July 26th for PC, Mac, and Linux via Steam and Itch.io for $9.99, with PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch releases to follow sometime in 2018.