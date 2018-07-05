Holy Potatoes A Weapon Shop Brings Silly Charm To The Simulation Genre

Follow in your granddad’s footsteps and play as a weapon shop owning potato in this indie coming to PS4. Developed by Rising Star Games, and originally released back in 2015 on PC, Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! is a management simulation game that’s finally being ported to consoles with bonus content. You’ll spend the game hiring employees, turning profits, and using that to grow your business by buying more materials and seeking out relics/enchantments across the world.

Here are the game details:

Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! Features: Includes the bonus adventure Spud Tales: Journey To Olympus completely free, no hassle (back)!

Dive into a hilarious potato world and take control of your own weapon shop, employing over 30 smiths to cook up the best weapons you can

world and take control of your own weapon shop, employing over 30 smiths to cook up the best weapons you can Craft hundreds of unique weapons, training up your smiths to make better swords, axes and bows that’ll bring in bigger wedges of cash

Explore the world for materials, relics and enchantments, then use them to research and build valuable weapon types

Meet over 20 spudified versions of legendary pop-culture icons!

Features music by Kimura Masahiko, the legendary composer behind the scores for the Genso Suikoden and Castlevania series

Get ready to build the best shop in town when Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! releases on July 12th, 2018 for PS4 and Nintendo Switch.