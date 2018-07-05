Japanese Sales Chart Has a New Arrival – The Crew 2

Almost every week, we witness new arrivals on the Japanese software sales chart. Recently, it weekly video game sales in Japan have seen Western games like God of War did pretty good. Eventually, they dropped off and made way for games like Dark Souls Remastered, Detroit: Become Human both of which managed to get into the top 10 best sellers.

Naturally, the latest Japanese software sales have shown no changes as far as the first spot is concerned. So, yeah, Mario Tennis Aces from Nintendo are is still in the lead.

[NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 49,143 (172,917) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 25,773 (87,537) [PS4] The Crew 2 (Ubisoft, 06/29/18) – 17,585 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 16,266 (2,410,990) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,774 (1,604,166) [PS4] New Gundam Breaker (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 06/21/18) – 9,159 (72,949) [NSW] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (NIS, 06/28/18) – 6,431 (New) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 6,379 (546,771) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,143 (1,030,773) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 5,058 (1,756,088) [PS4] Fate/Extella Link (Limited Edition Included) (Marvelous, 06/07/18) – 4,772 (103,915) [NSW] Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo, 05/04/18) – 4,757 (181,880) [PSV] Kurenai no Homura: Sanada Ninpou Chou (Idea Factory, 06/28/18) – 4,641 (New) [PS4] Detroit: Become Human (SIE, 05/25/18) – 4,290 (83,454) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 3,898 (1,656,991) [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo, 04/20/18) – 3,342 (196,279) [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 3,201 (165,436) [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Square Enix, 03/09/17) – 2,880 (159,802) [PS4] Dark Souls Remastered (From Software, 05/24/18) – 2,440 (115,291) [NSW] FIFA 18 (EA, 09/29/17) – 2,046 (111,324)

Yep, the Japanese software sales chart dominated by Nintendo titles, so things are very much as expected there. It’s not surprising seeing as the Nintendo Switch still continues to sell like crazy in the region better than any other gaming system.

Source: Gematsu.com]