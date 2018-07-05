Kingdom Come: Deliverance Platinum Certification Achieved

Kingdom Come: Deliverance was embroiled in debate even before it launched on February 13, 2018, but Warhorse Studios remained committed to not only to the players but to the game as well. With a 16GB update, various quality of life patches, and the From the Ashes DLC scheduled to release sometime this month, it’s no surprise that Warhorse Studios’ action-RPG has sold an estimated 60 million units across three platforms. But it seems Kingdom Come: Deliverance is performing better than that, as the developers’ community manager announced on Twitter that the game has gone platinum. This puts the game in the top-selling Steam games list of 2018, sitting alongside titles like Ubisoft’s Far Cry 5, Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V, PUBG Corporation’s PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six: Siege, and more.

We made platinum!!! Kingdom Come: Deliverance is among the top selling games of 2018 on Steam so far. Thank you very much, everyone. This success would not have been possible without you guys. Because of your tremendous support, we will have a very exciting future! pic.twitter.com/MwXP3IaOhN — Sir Rick ⚔️

In our review of the game, we gave it an 8/10, writing, “Kingdom Come: Deliverance is an incredibly deep and intricate game that looks beautiful, but it has a fair amount of stumbling points in its quest for realism. The slow burn can be agonizing when you are 15 hours in and barely feel like you’ve made progress, but suddenly simple and intimate victories are made rewarding. Succeeding in sweet-talking one person, intimidating another, or finding a clever and tricky way to complete an objective often feels more rewarding than becoming a powerhouse and solving every problem with a sword. For every situation where I felt that Kingdom Come was wasting my time, I always wanted to come back to see how I could subvert and overcome the systems for just another small victory.”

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.