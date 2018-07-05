Moonlighter 2018 Roadmap Revealed by Game’s Developers

Moonlighter has seen some success since its initial May 29, 2018 release. With an average Metacritic score of 81 across three platforms, developers 11 bit studios have remained committed to improving Moonlighter through free updates, patches, and more. And now, alongside publisher Digital Sun, 11 bit studios have announced that Moonlighter will be receiving some significant changes in the coming months. In fact, the developers have outlined a full roadmap of content updates and changes via press release.

According to the press release, 11 bit studios and Digital Sun want to “give a little bit more information about each milestone from the roadmap.” 11 bit studios doesn’t want to spoil all of the surprises it has, so it’s provided a very short list of changes coming to Moonlighter, with a 2018 roadmap picture just below. All of these changes – and more – will be completely free, as stated by the game’s developers.

More Stock Update — Our first update will add more than 50 new rooms distributed all over the four dungeons making a total of almost 600 room patterns available! It’s also going to improve the look of armors and enchanted items, plus we plan to add some additional help/tutorials to explain different shop upgrades better.

Adventure Update — New Game+ lets players start the whole game again with increased difficulty level. This update will also bring brand new Dimensional Weapons and Amulets, powerful equipment based on an unknown and mysterious technology.

Companion Update — Feeling lonely in the Dungeons? Worry no more! Choose a companion and bring it with you on the adventure! Each companion will be a little bit different, offering various skill sets and looks. On top of that, we’re going to introduce the Custom Game — a set of options that will allow you to modify certain game parameters to create diverse experiences.

Trouble Update — Put your skills to the test by battling some brand new mini-bosses! We’re not going to tell you anything more about them — because we want those enemies to surprise (and brutally defeat… muah ha ha ha) you during your adventures. Yup, we’re sadistic like that sometimes. We’re also going to add new Item Effects, boosting the game’s variety. This update should arrive sometime around Halloween — so we’re hoping to bring you some spoOOoky stuff, too!

In our review of the game, we gave it an outstanding 9/10, saying, “Moonlighter is going to be a game you’ll pick up, play, and instantly want to tell your friends all about. It encourages discussion – how much a certain item costs, how to navigate the metagame of the increasingly tricky Resident Evil 4-style inventory system with its cursed items requiring a shuffle of your bag – and feels like, honestly, the endgame of all roguelikes. After that, there isn’t much more the genre can hope to accomplish. It’s all here in one gloriously gratifying package that will have you coming back for more, more, and more again. An incredible dungeon crawler with a cutesy consumerist twist that’ll provide you with some of 2018’s best moments – and capital fun it is, too.”

Moonlighter is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with the Nintendo Switch release still coming sometime this year.