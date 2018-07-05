My Hero One’s Justice Release Date Revealed, Coming Late October

We’ve previously reported on My Hero One’s Justice‘s vague October release date, saying, “[Though] no concrete release date has been given, fans won’t have to wait too long to duke it out as their favorite My Hero Academia characters.” Well, prolific anime publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment has given a concrete release date, announcing via press release that My Hero One’s Justice will launch on October 26, 2018. And with it, a short new trailer showing some gameplay and expected heroes and villains – like Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, Shoto Aizawa, Shoto Todoroki, Chizome Akaguro (Hero Killer: Stain), and Tomura Shigaraki – has been released. You can watch it above.

In addition to the release date news, Bandai Namco has announced three new playable characters: Gran Torino, Muscular, and Endeavor. We’ve already known Gran Torino and Muscular were going to make an appearance in the game thanks to the Weekly Shonen Jump reveal, and Dabi and Himiko Toga will both appear in the game as well, but Endeavor is a completely new reveal. Unfortunately, the Flame Hero is only available to those who preorder My Hero One’s Justice.

According to the press release, “My Hero One’s Justice gives players the opportunity to experience iconic moments from the My Hero Academia series like never before, featuring a Story Mode played from the perspective of both the Heroes and the Villains. In addition to the unique story, the game also offers a robust character customization system, enabling players to put their own quirky twists on each Hero and Villain uniform with costume pieces from across the My Hero Academia universe, such as Eraserhead’s glasses, Katsu ki Bakugo’s gauntlets, and even a leg-hugging Minoru Mineta plush.”

My Hero One’s Justice will be available on October 26, 2018 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.