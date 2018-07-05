Psyonix Still Has No Plans to Develop a Rocket League 2

Rocket League turns three-years-old this month and remains a success story for the ages. Psyonix plans to celebrate the occasion with an anniversary event; however, fans should keep expectations of other surprise announcements at bay. For instance, hopes of a proper sequel in the near future are continuously dashed. With Psyonix reporting that 45 million registered players are attached to its vehicular soccer title, producing a sequel seems a promising move. Interestingly, it’s those millions of active users that keep the studio committed to the games-as-a-service model.

According to game director Scott Rudi, the studio wants to maintain the platform as it presently stands. In an interview with GameSpot, Rudi explains,

“That’s preferable to do; games-as-a-service. The most valuable thing in our game is our fans. A lot of the stuff we do is focused on keeping them with us. Keeping them interested and all hyped up about our game. We want to provide a really good experience [for players] to have fun with for years to come. “We want to keep this going. I don’t know what I’d do with Rocket League 2. I’d rather do more to expand the exisiting Rocket League. It’s doing great, there is a lot ahead of it. So yeah, we have no plans for Rocket League 2.”