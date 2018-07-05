PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Psyonix Still Has No Plans to Develop a Rocket League 2

July 5, 2018Written by Brianna Reeves

Rocket League turns three-years-old this month and remains a success story for the ages. Psyonix plans to celebrate the occasion with an anniversary event; however, fans should keep expectations of other surprise announcements at bay. For instance, hopes of a proper sequel in the near future are continuously dashed. With Psyonix reporting that 45 million registered players are attached to its vehicular soccer title, producing a sequel seems a promising move. Interestingly, it’s those millions of active users that keep the studio committed to the games-as-a-service model.

According to game director Scott Rudi, the studio wants to maintain the platform as it presently stands. In an interview with GameSpot, Rudi explains,

“That’s preferable to do; games-as-a-service. The most valuable thing in our game is our fans. A lot of the stuff we do is focused on keeping them with us. Keeping them interested and all hyped up about our game. We want to provide a really good experience [for players] to have fun with for years to come.

“We want to keep this going. I don’t know what I’d do with Rocket League 2. I’d rather do more to expand the exisiting Rocket League. It’s doing great, there is a lot ahead of it. So yeah, we have no plans for Rocket League 2.”

Rudi’s words echo those of Psyonix vice president, Jeremy Dunham. In March 2017, Dunham also detailed the studio’s focus as one centered on building onto Rocket League as a platform. Dunham said,

“If they’re playing our game, we’re not going to penalize them… and make them buy our game again just because we want to add a couple new features. We want to let them know we’re in it for the long haul, if they’re in it for the long haul.”

The studio’s desire to keep players first isn’t solely evident in its position on developing sequels, either. Players are at the forefront when Psyonix considers DLC and monetization practices as well. Therefore, the only purchasable items that players have access to with actual money are exclusively cosmetic. Rudi confirms this will not change.

“Monetizing or adding systems that would imbalance that is not right for us. I’m sure for other games it makes sense, but for us, it’s not just what we’re about,” Rudi said. “We want to keep it pure, keep it clean, and let player skill and teamwork rule the day.”

Rocket League’s third anniversary event goes live on July 9.

