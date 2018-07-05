PS4 Owners Get Onrush for Free This Weekend in Europe

Sony and Codemasters have joined forced to release Onrush, which certainly offered a different twist on the genre. All in all, it turned out to be a cool multiplayer experience that offers fun, objective-based modes. PS4 owners who want to give the racer a try before making the purchase, can do so during the upcoming weekend. Sony will be offering you a chance to try out Onrush PS4 for free. Here’s the word:

Calling all ONRUSHers! @PlayStationEU players can play #ONRUSH for FREE from 6th-9th July! So get those controllers ready! This weekend’s going to be one hell of a RUSH! pic.twitter.com/f1bsU43oly — ONRUSH // (@onrushgame) July 5, 2018

Mind you, we still do not know how much of the game is going to be on offer during the weekend. Certainly some segments will be unlocked for players to try out. If nothing else you can be damn well sure you’ll be able to give online multiplayer modes a shot. Once again, this offer has so far been confirmed for PS4 owners in Europe. For the time being, there is no info whether or not this will apply to US and other territories.

In related news, Codemasters also recently released a PS4 patch for Onrush, adding brand new character outfits and more.

Also, be sure to check out our review of Onrush for our take on the multiplayer oriented racer.

