The Princess Guide Trailer Combines Genres With An Adorable Aesthetic

Four different princesses from four different kingdoms need to lead their people to victory against evil. The Princess Guide puts you in the driver’s seat as an experienced knight who, as the land gets torn by chaos in war, must choose a princess to become your apprentice. The most notable aspects of this trailer is the distinct character design for each princess and the adorable chibi art style that lightens to mood on the battlefield.

Developed by Nippon Ichi Software, The Princess Guide is described as an action RPG / strategy game. But this game also falls under a blended, colloquial genre title known as a princess maker game. These games combine raising sim (and sometimes dating sim) elements with RPG mechanics. In these games, your choices determine the temperament/behavior of your princess which impacts the decisions she makes. Note: Princess Maker is a game series, itself, and it’s the one that established this unofficial genre. Here are some more details about The Princess Guide that show how it blends genres and falls under the princess maker umbrella.

Key Features: A Unique Tale Times Four! – Each Princess Knight has a unique story to tell and your choice affects how the tale unfolds! Will you train the vengeful Veronica, the gluttonous Liliartie, the chivalrous Monomaria, or the dragon princess Alpana?

This game is slated for 2019 and releases on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.