The Witcher 4 Should be About Ciri, Says Geralt Voice Artist

You only have to take one glimpse at the E3 2018 Cyberpunk 2077 trailer to know that CD Projekt RED means business. And judging from what was revealed about Cyberpunk 2077 behind closed doors, the team is fully devoted to the their latest first-person RPG. At the same time though, many people are still wondering about the future of the company’s RPG series, The Witcher. After the absolutely stunning title, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, questions were obviously asked if we will see The Witcher 4.

While CD Projekt made it clear that Cyberpunk 2077 is their priority, gamers will most likely get a chance to see more additions to the popular series about the monster-slaying Witchers (just not yet).

Geralt, the main character from the first three games, may not be the central character in the next installment. Nothing is official yet, of course. On the other hand, Doug Cocker, the dude who voiced Geralt, commented that he thinks character of Ciri seems like the perfect choice for the leading figure in The Witcher 4. In addition, he claims he has no knowledge about what CD Projekt has planned for the next addition to the popular RPG series.

“If you’re leading into The Witcher 4, I can only say I have no idea, although I think it will be. This is my own opinion, and CD Projekt Red knows what they are doing, and I have no idea what the plan is, but… If I was CD Projekt Red, I would make The Witcher 4, but I would be focusing on Ciri. In The Witcher 3 she hints at visiting other worlds (including Cyberpunk 2077!), and I think a game around her visiting those different worlds would be a cool Witcher 4,” said Cocker.

Alrighty, so, playing a Witcher game that has Ciri at the center of it? We’re totally on board with that idea.

[Source: Gamereactor]