428: Shibuya Scramble Ramps Up The Drama in This New Trailer

Originally on the scene 10 years ago in Japan, 428: Shibuya Scramble is finally coming out in the west! We first heard about the launch back in spring, at that time we thought the game would release this summer but we’ll have to wait a little longer than that. This visual novel with full-motion video elements is now set to release on September 4th, 2018, rated T for Teen in the US (milder than we’ve seen in other regions).

Finally having an official English trailer has gotten me even more excited for this title. The dramatic action thriller music is as extra as it is cheesy and I love that. The characters fall into distinctive categories that are sure to be entertaining. The trailer introduces us to all of them: an ex-gang leader, a rookie detective, a brilliant researcher, a rabid journalist, and a part-time mascot. The mascot resonates with me the most. Narratively, we’re promised a kidnapping, bioterrorism, and cat-fights. I can’t wait to play out this story, come fall.

Here’s an overview of everything you can expect from this game via the official website:

Story A kidnapping on the streets of Shibuya brings together a hot-blooded detective, hard-hitting journalist, former gang leader, the head researcher of a big pharma manufacturer and a part-timer stuck in cat costume for a series of events each more unexpected and outrageous than the last. Can they–or the city itself–make it through the day? Time Chart Unravel the narrative threads, discover how they tie together and use the Time Chart to move freely between characters as five stories run in parallel. Time Block Your goal is to get everyone through the day, one hour at a time, but it won’t be easy, what with the street gangs, con men and good ‘ol bad luck waiting around every corner to ruin your life. Decisions At certain points in the scenario, you will be faced with a decision. An innocent choice by one character can have disastrous consequences for another. With over 50 endings, you’re actually rewarded for making the wrong decision, so don’t be afraid to screw around and take your time exploring the city.

428: Shibuya Scramble releases September 4th, on PS4 and PC.