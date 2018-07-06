Black Clover: Quartet Knights Details Revealed – Klaus Lunette and the Grimoire Cards System

Alrighty, today we’ve received more information on Black Clover: Quartet Knights playable character Klaus Lunette and the Grimoire Cards system. Here’s the scoop from the folks at Bandai Namco Europe:

Klaus Lunette Klaus is a member of the Golden Dawn, the strongest of the nine squads of the order of the Magic Knights. He takes on the Support role. As a battle strategist, he can control the battlefield by dividing the fighting-line to his liking. His attacks have a dual purpose inflicting damage and confining enemy’s movements. This character will best be used as a support for a powerful Ranged magician. Grimoire Cards The Grimoire Cards will allow players to maximize the effectiveness of their character’s abilities. Every Magic Knight has access to one of three unique Decks, each suiting different play-styles, granting them passive enhancements and ability improvements. From this deck, players can further personalize their character by choosing four Grimoire Cards to give them access to additional abilities.

As we’ve learned back in May, Black Clover: Quartet Knights is going to be released for PlayStation 4 on September 13 in Japan, and for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam on September 14 in the US and Europe.

We’ll be posting more details on this one, so stay tuned, people.

[Source: Gematsu.com]