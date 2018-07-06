Epic to Turn Off Fortnite’s Playground Mode Next Week

After an unexpected delay, Epic relaunched Fortnite’s Playground Mode earlier this week. There’s a reason Playground is referred to as a limited time mode, though. On July 12, Epic will pull the mode from Fortnite once more.

Epic plans to take player feedback and implement it into improving the mode. In a Reddit post, the Fortnite team states,

“We appreciate all of the awesome feedback we’ve received and are beginning work on the next version of Playground. We’ll be turning off the Playground LTM on Thursday, July 12th as we take it back under construction for the next version. For the next version of Playground we’re hoping to include functionality that would allow team selection options within the Playground itself.”

The ability to select teams will afford players the following options:

1v1s and 2v2s

Aim assist for controllers

Editing other player’s structures

Traps affecting teammates/enemies correctly

Highlighting teammates on the map

Damaging enemies with your pickaxe

Playground LTM acts as the first step towards a “full creative mode” in Fortnite. At its core, the mode is a private space where up to four players can interact independently of others. Additionally, more loot is available to pilfer, allowing players to test their skills and explore gameplay possibilities without the pressure of enemy combatants. As a practice mode, Playground apparently offers all of the bells and whistles.

The team at Epic has yet to reveal when the mode will return after it goes offline. So those interested in giving it a go should take advantage of it while the mode is still available. Playground LTM will go offline on Thursday, June 12.

[Source via GameSpot]