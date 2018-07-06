French Developer MicroïDs Announce Asterix and Obelix XXL Games

French developer MicroïDs announced on Twitter that classic PS2 action-adventure game, Asterix and Obelix XXL 2, will receive a remaster. The game, which was only released in Europe, will see a worldwide re-release in the form of Asterix and Obelix XXL 2 Remaster. It’ll make its way onto the Nintend0 Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 29, 2018. In addition to the remaster, an original sequel, simply titled Asterix and Obelix XXL 3, was also announced. However, it’s release date is a bit more mercurial, as MicroïDs have only said to expect the sequel “at the end of 2019.”

Asterix and Obelix XXXL 2 remaster will be released on November 29 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. At the end of 2019, players will discover Asterix and Obelix XXL 3, a new adventure game faithful to the world of comics.#AsterixObelixXXL2 #AsterixObelixXXL3 pic.twitter.com/VGsgDCeA5b — Microïds Official (@Microids_off) July 6, 2018

Check out some information about the remaster, as well as a synopsis of Asterix and Obelix XXL 3, below.

Originally released in 2005 on PlayStation 2 and PC, the two famous Gauls take up the challenges set by Julius Caesar in his new amusement park. Players will need to keep their eyes peeled to find the many pop culture references hidden in the scenery and dialogue. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, as a digital and retail version. Two special editions will also be available: Asterix & Obelix XXL2 Limited Edition , which will include the video game (for PlayStation4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch) as well as three figurines (Asterix, Obelix and Dogmatix).

, which will include the video game (for PlayStation4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch) as well as three figurines (Asterix, Obelix and Dogmatix). The Collector Edition ‘these Gauls are crazy!’ (for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions) which will include the video game, a resin figurine and other surprises to be discovered very soon. Asterix and Obelix XXL3: an original story for the two indomitable Gauls, set for release in 2019 At the end of 2019, players will be able to discover Asterix and Obelix XXL 3, an original story set in a world that remains faithful to that of the comic books, on all platforms. This new action/adventure game will offer players the chance to play as Asterix or Obelix, alone or with a friend, in an adventure featuring spectacular combat rounds, exploration and puzzles to solve. Both diehard and more recent fans will be excited about taking part in this epic adventure with our two heroes.

Asterix and Obelix XXL 2 Remaster will be available on November 29, 2018 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. And Asterix and Obelix XXL 3 will hit sometime at the end of 2019.