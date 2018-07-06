Meet the Barons – Destiny 2: Forsaken’s Eight Scorn Bosses That Drive the Campaign

Cayde is dead. Uldren killed him, but he didn’t do it alone. He had help. Secreted away to the deepest parts of the Prison of Elders, Uldren allied himself with eight Barons, powerful and and unique Scorn. The hunt for the Barons will make up most of Destiny 2: Forsaken’s campaign, a new non-linear story path.

As the story goes, Cayde-6 originally helped to lock the Barons away in the Prison of Elders before Uldren broke them out, so they had a clear motive to see him killed. Well, now we have a clear motive to see each of them ended, but the road is not going to be an easy one. Once lowly Dregs, the Barons rose to power after being cast out from one of the Fallen houses. After the Taken War, the Reef was left vulnerable. They overtook the Tangled Shore, once home to the Awoken, and became its outlaw-like leaders, to be feared in this lawless corner of the galaxy.

Described as “forsaken and scorned” by Game Informer, we can see how the expansion and enemy race got their names. Each of the Barons will present a unique and dangerous challenge to the player as they hunt them down, working their way up the food chain to Uldren himself. Leading the Scorn–Fallen that have been twisted and raised from the dead–the Barons espouse various Western themes in both name and style.

Meet the Destiny 2: Forsaken Barons

