Multiple Areas in Assassin’s Creed Games Are Possible, Says Ubisoft VP

Outside of that year’s Assassin’s Creed, the Animus doesn’t get talked about much. The virtual reality machine developed by Asbtergo Industries allows the user to read a subject’s genetic memory and project it onto an external screen in three dimensions, but really it’s just a conduit to act out badass jumps and badass stealth kills. However, Ubisoft’s Executive Vice President of Creative for its Canadian studios, Lionel Raynaud, thinks differently. And in a recent interview featured on the company’s official news page, he said we may be able to “use the Animus to travel from one [area] to the other.”

According to the interview conducted by former GamesRadar editor Mikel Reparaz, Raynaud believes we will have technology “that will break the [current] limits of memory, for instance, because of new technologies that are arriving.” Next-generation hardware could allow game designers to capitalize on memory and provide stronger post-launch content. “We would be able to – in the same world – have several historical periods, for instance, in Assassin’s Creed, and use the Animus to travel from one to the other. Or have different areas of the world linked by travel systems, so that a Far Cry game or a Watch Dogs game could happen in different countries in the same experience, seamlessly.”

Raynaud seems to suggest that future Assassin’s Creed games that could possibly land on the PlayStation 5, which is reportedly supposed to launch as early as 2020, could see players entering and exiting multiple worlds a la Super Mario 64‘s paintings. This could mean that, instead of a designated setting for a game, Ubisoft may just create themes and have the player jump through various historical periods that touch on them. We’ll find out when we enter the ninth-generation console cycle.

This year’s Assassin’s Creed, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, is set during the Peloponnesian War and is scheduled to release on October 5 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

[Source: Ubisoft News Blog]