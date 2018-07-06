Gust Details Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists Town Building

Developer Gust has released new details for the upcoming Atelier series spinoff, Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists: Atelier of a New Land. Featuring several characters from throughout the Atelier series, this game is about a new character, Nelke, who doesn’t have alchemy skills. While leveraging the ability of alchemy veterans, Nelke instead turns to running a shop and building up a small town in order to achieve her goals.

Through the town building systems, Nelke is able to generate income. She starts with selling items in a small shop, and the player must then use the earnings from the store to start more projects and build new facilities in the town, therefore generating more money. Alchemy is of course handled by the supporting cast, who works with Nelke in exploring outside the town to find ingredients, then selling synthesized items in stores to make even more cash.

Each alchemist of course has their own item specialties, which the player will need to navigate and take advantage of to maximize their efficiency. Alchemists from previous games in the series such as Sophie, Meruru, and Marie have been shown, with many more to come.

Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists: Atelier of a New Land is due out this year in Japan, for the PlayStation 4, Vita, and Nintendo Switch.

[Source: Gematsu]