FIFA 18 Rules June UK Chart, God of War Second

Gamers in the UK sure as hell love their FIFAs. Yep, that totally makes sense, because things have always been like that. However, they also like GTA V. The latest UK sales chart for the month of June shows some new arrivals though. Mario Tennis Aces (which continues to dominate software sales in Japan), as well as the action RPG, Vampyr.

God of War is holding in spot no. 2, while Activision’s Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is no. 3.

Detroit: Become Human is happily in 4th spot, and the game has also been holding its own in terms of sales in Japan territories as well. Oh and incidentally, the game was the most watched may release on Twitch.

Here’s are the best-selling titles for June in the UK:

FIFA 18 – EA God of War – Sony Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – Activision Detroit: Become Human – Sony Far Cry 5 – Ubisoft Fallout 4 – Bethesda Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Nintendo (NEW) Mario Tennis Aces – Nintendo (NEW) Vampyr – Focus Home Interactive Grand Theft Auto V – Rockstar Games

Meanwhile, God of War, well, on top of being one of the most highly praised triple-A games in recent times, it has been enjoying impressive sales too.

Anybody else still playing God of War? I know I am. Just getting ready for my fight with the Valkyrie Queen.

[Source: MCV]