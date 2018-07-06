PSA: Get the Yakuza Kiwami 2 Demo in North America and Europe Now, Preorders Live

August will see the North American release of Yakuza Kiwami 2, a remake of Yakuza 2. You can preorder the game digitally on the PlayStation Store to receive an exclusive Yakuza Kiwami 2 Dragons theme, which will be available to download and use immediately. There is also a Special Edition of the game that includes the following bonuses:

Demonfire Blade weapon

Hostess Ono Michiyo

Sotaro Komaki R Clan Card

Jo Amon R Clan Card

The Comedian Suit Outfit

1 Million Yen (no, not real Yen. In-game money)

If you’re itching to try out the wacky-yet-serious crime-fighting game before preordering, there is currently a demo available on the PlayStation Store in North America and Europe.

According to Localisation Producer Scott Strichart, Yakuza 2 is a favorite among fans because that’s where the series found a good balance between the zany and the seriousness, able to comfortably walk that line the way that no other games really can. The game opens strong and keeps going at a fast pace throughout the entire duration.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 is built on the Dragon Engine, the same game engine that ran last year’s Yakuza 6. Strichart says that we can expect a lot of improvements to the game, even over what was seen in Yakuza 6.

Everything looks incredible in the Dragon Engine; Sotenbori has never felt so alive. And things have only gotten better since Yakuza 6. The battle system is snappier, there are some new charge attacks you can weave into your combos, the Heat Actions are more numerous and brutal, the weapon system is back, Kamurocho’s Champion District and West Park area are re-opened… And as far as new features go, there’s the return of the much-loved Yakuza 0 cabaret minigame in a direct sequel to that storyline, the clan creator returns and is completely revamped, we’ve got Virtual-On and Virtua Fighter 2.1 in the arcade…

Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami, which come chronologically before Yakuza Kiwami 2, are available for PS4 now. The conclusion of Kiryu’s story, Yakuza 6, is also available now.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]