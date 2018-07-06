YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World Comes West

This point-and-click adventure game was one of the early, classic visual novels. It was originally released in 1996 by Elf for PC and then ported to the Sega Saturn. The game has since been remade and was released in Japan in 2017. It has been a long journey but YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World is finally coming to the West.

Announced at Anime Expo 2018, by publisher Spike Chunsoft, YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World is coming to PlayStation 4 and PC in North America and Europe in 2019. You can expect to spend the game going between parallel worlds to solve a hidden mystery. You’ll make choices throughout and can view the narrative plot lines you’re traveling down (a screen that’s becoming increasingly common in choice driven adventure games today). Here’s more regarding the story:

Takuya Arima is a young student whose father, a historian who has conducted various researches, disappeared recently. During a summer vacation Takuya receives a peculiar package from his missing father, along with a letter containing information about the existence of various parallel worlds. At first Takuya doesn’t take it seriously, but soon he realizes that he possesses a device that allows him to travel to alternate dimensions. Is his father alive, after all? If so, where is he?

YU-NO is the name of the girl hold the key to the story. Find out what magic and mystery awaits you next year.

[Source: Gematsu / The Visual Novel Database]