Aksys Games has announced that it’ll be bringing Idea Factory’s Code: Realize fan disc, Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~, to North America and Europe sometime next year. The game released in Japan last December as Code: Realize ~Shirogane no Kiseki~.

An English overview is as follows (translation courtesy of Gematsu):

The blessed maiden will call for a miracle in the silver world once more. This is the story of you and him, who care for each other even while living apart, during a certain winter in a steampunk city dyed in white. A wonderful day with two young men chosen by you. A certain encounter that occurred in between your journey to find your father. And a story that depicts the future of “them”—. A past that has yet to be told. A present passing time with those you hold dear. And a future that has yet to be seen. A blessed future is further ahead. Among the many stories brought about by miracles, what kind of emotions will be born in the maiden’s heart?

Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ will be available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced. In the meantime, check out our previous coverage for more information.