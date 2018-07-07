Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ Coming West Next Year
Aksys Games has announced that it’ll be bringing Idea Factory’s Code: Realize fan disc, Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~, to North America and Europe sometime next year. The game released in Japan last December as Code: Realize ~Shirogane no Kiseki~.
An English overview is as follows (translation courtesy of Gematsu):
The blessed maiden will call for a miracle in the silver world once more.
This is the story of you and him, who care for each other even while living apart, during a certain winter in a steampunk city dyed in white.
A wonderful day with two young men chosen by you.
A certain encounter that occurred in between your journey to find your father.
And a story that depicts the future of “them”—.
A past that has yet to be told. A present passing time with those you hold dear. And a future that has yet to be seen.
A blessed future is further ahead. Among the many stories brought about by miracles, what kind of emotions will be born in the maiden’s heart?
Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ will be available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced. In the meantime, check out our previous coverage for more information.