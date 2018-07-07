Horror Visual Novel Death Mark Coming West

Aksys Games has announced that it’s bringing Experience-developed horror visual novel, Death Mark, to Europe and North America. A release window has not been announced but we’re told that it’ll be out on PlayStation 4, PS Vita, and Nintendo Switch.

You can check out an English overview below (translation courtesy of Gematsu):

The Tokyo metropolitan area’s H City. In this suburban city, a strange rumor has been spreading recently. Those who possess the “mark” will die. The “mark” is unexpectedly engraved onto the body, as if it was a chewed up birthmark, and is said to result in an unknown death. As a matter of fact, a strange incident occurred where someone met a suspicious death. This incident has become an urban legend, and has propagated various speculation such as it being the result of a ghost encounter somewhere or unknowingly coming into contact with a curse. Having lost your memory, you stand before a western-style house said to protect those who possess the “mark.” As if drawn to something, when the doors to the house open, you’re greeted by a beautiful doll who is the lord of the mansion. “Welcome to Kujou Mansion.” The doll continued to speak. “You will die if you stay like this.” “But that doesn’t mean that there isn’t a way to be saved.” The countdown to “death” had already begun…

Death Mark first released in Japan in June 2017. We’ll update our readers when we have more information about its Western release.